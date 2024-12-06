News & Insights

Xplora Technologies Sees Boost in Subscription Growth

December 06, 2024 — 05:32 am EST

Xplora Technologies AS (DE:86P) has released an update.

Xplora Technologies saw a significant increase in subscriptions, reaching 331k by November 2024, up from 233k the previous year. Germany contributed notably with 5k new additions, aligning with last year’s Q4 trends. Despite expected seasonal fluctuations, the company anticipates moderate net growth due to a higher subscription base.

