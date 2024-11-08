Xplora Extends Offer for Doro Amid Regulatory Review

Xplora Technologies AS (DE:86P) has released an update.

Xplora Technologies AS has extended its offer to acquire Doro AB, after receiving 90.5% acceptance from shareholders. The acceptance period has been extended to February 2025 due to a review by the Swedish Inspectorate of Strategic Products. This extension provides additional time for remaining shareholders to accept the offer.

