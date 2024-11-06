Xperi reports Q3 EPS 51c, consensus 18c

Reports Q3 revenue $132.9M, consensus $130.73M. “With the Perceive transaction now closed, we are fully focused on entertainment-based solutions to grow our independent media platform and licensing businesses. Our TiVo OS Smart TV footprint is approaching one million units, and with accelerating partner activity we believe we remain on-track toward our year-end target of two million active connected devices,” said Jon Kirchner, chief executive officer of Xperi (XPER).

