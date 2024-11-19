XPeng reports Q3 EPS (RMB 1.62) vs. (RMB 3.23) last year

Reports Q3 revenue RMB 10.10B vs. RMB 8.53B last year. Total deliveries of vehicles were 46,533 for Q3. “Our core competences and execution capabilities have been significantly transformed. The successful launch of M03 and P7+ marks the beginning of a strong growth cycle underpinned by our major product cycles,” said Mr. Xiaopeng He, Chairman and CEO of XPENG (XPEV). “I believe the next decade will be the era of AI. I am confident that I can lead XPENG to become a global AI auto company and accelerate the mass adoption of AI in mobility.”

