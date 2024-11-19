News & Insights

Stocks

XPeng reports Q3 EPS (RMB 1.62) vs. (RMB 3.23) last year

November 19, 2024 — 05:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue RMB 10.10B vs. RMB 8.53B last year. Total deliveries of vehicles were 46,533 for Q3. “Our core competences and execution capabilities have been significantly transformed. The successful launch of M03 and P7+ marks the beginning of a strong growth cycle underpinned by our major product cycles,” said Mr. Xiaopeng He, Chairman and CEO of XPENG (XPEV). “I believe the next decade will be the era of AI. I am confident that I can lead XPENG to become a global AI auto company and accelerate the mass adoption of AI in mobility.”

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on XPEV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XPEV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.