XPeng October Smart EV Deliveries Up 76%

November 02, 2025 — 02:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV) announced that it delivered 42,013 smart electric vehicles in October 2025, representing a 76% increase year-over-year.

Over the first ten months of 2025, XPENG delivered a total of 355,209 vehicles—an impressive 190% surge compared to the same period last year.

XPENG said it accelerated its global expansion in October by entering seven new international markets across Europe, Asia, and Africa. These include Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Cambodia, Morocco, Tunisia, and Qatar, further solidifying the company's presence on the global stage.

