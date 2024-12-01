XPeng November Vehicle Deliveries Up 54% From Last Year

(RTTNews) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV), a Chinese smart electric vehicle maker, said on Sunday that it has delivered 30,895 smart electric vehicles or EVs for the month of November, up 54 percent, year-over-year, and 29 percent over the last month.

For the first eleven months of 2024, XPENG delivered 153,373 Smart EVs, a 26% increase from the same period last year.

In November, XNGP's monthly active user penetration rate in urban driving reached 85%.

Deliveries of XPENG MONA M03 exceeded 10,000 units for the third consecutive month since its launch.

After 23 days of launch, deliveries of XPENG P7+ exceeded 7,000 units.

XPENG also announced that it officially entered into the Nepal and UK markets.

