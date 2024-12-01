News & Insights

Markets
XPEV

XPeng November Vehicle Deliveries Up 54% From Last Year

December 01, 2024 — 10:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV), a Chinese smart electric vehicle maker, said on Sunday that it has delivered 30,895 smart electric vehicles or EVs for the month of November, up 54 percent, year-over-year, and 29 percent over the last month.

For the first eleven months of 2024, XPENG delivered 153,373 Smart EVs, a 26% increase from the same period last year.

In November, XNGP's monthly active user penetration rate in urban driving reached 85%.

Deliveries of XPENG MONA M03 exceeded 10,000 units for the third consecutive month since its launch.

After 23 days of launch, deliveries of XPENG P7+ exceeded 7,000 units.

XPENG also announced that it officially entered into the Nepal and UK markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XPEV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.