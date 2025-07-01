XPeng June Smart EV Deliveries Surge

(RTTNews) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV) delivered 34,611 Smart EVs in June 2025, representing a 224% year-over-year increase and marking the eighth consecutive month of deliveries exceeding 30,000 units.

In the second quarter of 2025, XPeng delivered 103,181 Smart EVs, setting a new quarterly record. This brings total deliveries for the first half of 2025 to 197,189 units—surpassing its full-year 2024 total.

Meanwhile, XNGP achieved an 85% monthly active user penetration rate in urban driving scenarios.

