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XPeng July Vehicle Deliveries Up 4%

August 01, 2026 — 01:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV, 9868.HK) announced that it delivered 38,027 vehicles in July, representing an increase of 4% year over year.

As of July 31, 2026, the company's cumulative deliveries reached a new milestone of more than 1.2 million units worldwide.

XPENG's electric vehicles delivered from January to July 2026 are expected to reduce life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions by more than 3.23 million tons compared to internal combustion engine vehicles, equivalent to the carbon absorbed by 53.75 million young trees over 10 years.

On the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, 9868.HK ended Friday's trading at HK$50.600 up 0.20 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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