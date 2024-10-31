XPeng to host 2024 XPENG AI Day

XPeng (XPEV) will host its XPENG AI Day event on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. An English-language replay will be available on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. At this year’s XPENG AI Day, XPENG will share on the latest breakthroughs and development roadmap of XPENG AI technology, including large AI models, autonomous driving, robotics, and flying cars.

