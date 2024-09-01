News & Insights

XPeng Delivers 14,036 Smart EVs In August

September 01, 2024 — 10:03 am EDT

September 01, 2024

(RTTNews) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV) said it delivered 14,036 Smart EVs in August, representing increases of 3% year-over-year and 26% over the prior month. In the first eight months of 2024, XPENG delivered 77,209 Smart EVs, a 17% increase from the same period last year.

On August 30, 2024, the first batch of MONA M03s was delivered to customers at the Chengdu Auto Show.

