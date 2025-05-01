XPeng April Smart EV Deliveries Climb

(RTTNews) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV) said that it delivered 35,045 smart electric vehicles in April 2025, representing a 273% increase year-over-year.

The XPENG P7+ achieved its 50,000th vehicle production milestone in five months since its launch.

For the first four months of 2025, XPENG delivered 129,053 Smart EVs, representing a 313% increase compared to the same period last year.

In addition, XNGP said it achieved a monthly active user penetration rate of 84% in urban driving in April 2025.

On April 28, XPENG officially launched its ADAS Insurance Service in China. Priced at RMB 239 per year, this service offers additional coverage when NGP is in operation and is made available to all XPENG models through partnership with leading insurance providers in China.

