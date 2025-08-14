Markets

XPENG And Volkswagen Announce Accelerated E/E Architecture Development After July 2024 Agreement

August 14, 2025 — 09:56 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV) and the Volkswagen Group announce that, following the execution of Master Agreement on Electrical/Electronic architecture Technical Collaboration on July 22, 2024, XPENG and the Volkswagen Group have accelerated the joint development of the E/E Architecture at "China Speed" and achieved key milestones.

The Electrical/Electronic architecture or "E/E Architecture" jointly developed by both companies will be not only integrated into Volkswagen's electric vehicle platforms, but also deployed across its ICE or Internal Combustion Engine and PHEV or Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle platforms in China, thereby significantly expanding the strategic technical collaboration to broader markets.

