Xpel, Rivian Automotive expanding collaboration

November 20, 2024 — 01:36 pm EST

Xpel (XPEL) and Rivian (RIVN) announced they are expanding their collaboration with a new Paint Protection Film, or PPF, and Window Film customization program. “Through this exclusive program, Rivian R1T and R1S owners based in the U.S. and Canada can order XPEL products directly from Rivian’s Gear Shop, which provides set pricing, ease of installation booking with a local XPEL Certified Rivian Network Partner and inclusion of a 5-year/60K mile warranty that aligns with Rivian’s factory agreement. These owners can now customize their vehicle protection with various XPEL products,” the companies stated.

