Is XP (XP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is XP (XP). XP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.63, while its industry has an average P/E of 25.23. Over the past year, XP's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.34 and as low as 1.97, with a median of 9.27.

Investors should also note that XP holds a PEG ratio of 0.64. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. XP's industry has an average PEG of 1.38 right now. Within the past year, XP's PEG has been as high as 1.03 and as low as 0.16, with a median of 0.68.

We should also highlight that XP has a P/B ratio of 2.42. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. XP's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.04. Within the past 52 weeks, XP's P/B has been as high as 3.08 and as low as 1.60, with a median of 2.42.

Finally, investors should note that XP has a P/CF ratio of 9.83. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 22.27. Over the past 52 weeks, XP's P/CF has been as high as 12.54 and as low as 6.71, with a median of 10.12.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in XP's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, XP looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

