XORTX Therapeutics Inc. Faces Financial Challenges

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. reported a decrease in total assets to $3.85 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $5.47 million at the end of 2023, alongside an increased derivative warrant liability. The company’s current liabilities rose significantly, highlighting financial challenges amid ongoing research and development expenses.

