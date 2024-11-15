News & Insights

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. Faces Financial Challenges

November 15, 2024 — 11:49 am EST

XORTX Therapeutics Inc (TSE:XRTX) has released an update.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. reported a decrease in total assets to $3.85 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $5.47 million at the end of 2023, alongside an increased derivative warrant liability. The company’s current liabilities rose significantly, highlighting financial challenges amid ongoing research and development expenses.

