Xometry reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS 2c, consensus (2c)

November 05, 2024 — 07:21 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $142M, consensus $137.7M. Marketplace Active Buyers increased 24% from 52,382 as of September 30, 2023 to 64,851 as of September 30, 2024. Marketplace Accounts with Last Twelve-Months Spend of at least $50,000 increased 23% from 1,223 as of September 30, 2023 to 1,506 as of September 30, 2024. “Q3 2024 represented another record-setting quarter for our company. Powered by our AI-driven marketplace, we achieved record revenues, record gross profit and record marketplace gross margin while capturing additional market share globally,” said Randy Altschuler, Xometry’s (XMTR) CEO. “We delivered better-than-expected results driven by strong 24% marketplace growth. The combination of our team’s strong execution, rapidly growing networks of buyers and suppliers, data-driven AI, and expanding enterprise relationships will continue to fuel strong revenue and gross profit growth.”

