Xometry price target raised to $33 from $25 at Citi

November 06, 2024 — 06:53 am EST

Citi analyst Ronald Josey raised the firm’s price target on Xometry (XMTR) to $33 from $25 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported better than expected Q3 results, the analyst tells investors in a research note. While the broader manufacturing market remains pressured, Xometry is executing on its strategy of adding newer capabilities, focusing on enterprise, and expanding its supplier base, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

