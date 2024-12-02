News & Insights

Stocks

Xoma price target raised to $123 from $117 at H.C. Wainwright

December 02, 2024 — 11:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Xoma (XOMA) to $123 from $117 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company acquired Pulmokine and its interest in seralutinib, in development for pulmonary arterial hypertension. The addition of seralutinib to Xoma’s “broad” royalty base represents the second whole company acquisition in 2024, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the size of Xoma royalty pipeline “explodes with another boost to” its confidence to the company’s “deal making creativity.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on XOMA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOMA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.