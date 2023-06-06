XMMO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (Symbol: XMMO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.19, changing hands as high as $76.28 per share. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XMMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XMMO's low point in its 52 week range is $68.22 per share, with $83.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.07.

