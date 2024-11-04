XMH Holdings Seeks Removal from SGX-ST Watchlist

News & Insights

November 04, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

XMH Holdings Ltd. (SG:BQF) has released an update.

XMH Holdings Ltd. has applied for removal from the SGX-ST Watchlist after meeting the necessary criteria, including recording a pre-tax profit of S$16.6 million for FY2024 and maintaining an average daily market capitalization of at least S$40 million over the past six months. This move indicates the company’s improved financial health and stability, potentially boosting investor confidence. Shareholders will be informed of the application progress in due course.

