XMax Inc FullYear Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - XMax Inc (XWIN) announced earnings for its that Dropped from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -$3.40 million. This compares with -$5.60 million last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 72.2% to $16.70 million from $9.70 million last year.

XMax Inc earnings at glance (GAAP):

-Earnings: -$3.40 Mln. vs. -$5.60 Mln. last year. -Revenue: $16.70 Mln vs. $9.70 Mln last year.

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