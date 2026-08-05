Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund, which added 28,950,000 units, or a 2.9% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLF, in morning trading today JP Morgan Chase is up about 1.1%, and Berkshire Hathaway is relatively unchanged.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Defiance Daily Target 2X Short SMCI ETF, which added 110,000 units, for a 39.8% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: XLF, SMCZ: Big ETF Inflows

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