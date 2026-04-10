Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), where 11,900,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.7% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLE, in morning trading today Exxon Mobil (XOM) is off about 1.6%, and Chevron (CVX) is lower by about 1.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the PLOO ETF (PLOO), which lost 20,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: XLE, PLOO: Big ETF Outflows

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