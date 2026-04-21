Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF, which added 10,950,000 units, or a 7.9% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLB, in morning trading today Linde is off about 0.2%, and Newmont is lower by about 1.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the CRCD ETF, which added 655,000 units, for a 39.1% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: XLB, CRCD: Big ETF Inflows

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