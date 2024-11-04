News & Insights

Xiwang Property Continues Negotiations Amid Uncertainty

November 04, 2024 — 04:38 am EST

Xiwang Property Holdings Co., Ltd. (HK:2088) has released an update.

Xiwang Property Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced that ongoing negotiations continue between the company’s Receivers and potential third-party buyers for the sale of Charged Shares, though no binding agreement has been reached yet. The company emphasizes that shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution, as there is no guarantee that these negotiations will lead to a general offer. Updates will be provided as necessary in compliance with the Takeovers Code.

