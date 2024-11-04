Xiwang Property Continues Negotiations Amid Uncertainty

Xiwang Property Holdings Co., Ltd. (HK:2088) has released an update.

Xiwang Property Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced that ongoing negotiations continue between the company’s Receivers and potential third-party buyers for the sale of Charged Shares, though no binding agreement has been reached yet. The company emphasizes that shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution, as there is no guarantee that these negotiations will lead to a general offer. Updates will be provided as necessary in compliance with the Takeovers Code.

For further insights into HK:2088 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.