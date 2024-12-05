News & Insights

Stocks

Xinyuan Real Estate Announces 2024 Shareholder Meeting

December 05, 2024 — 02:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Xinyuan Real Estate Co (XIN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders on December 19, 2024, in Beijing. Key agenda items include ratifying the appointment of Assentsure PAC as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. Shareholders of record as of November 22, 2024, are encouraged to attend and vote on the proposals presented at the meeting.

For further insights into XIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.