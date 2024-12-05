Xinyuan Real Estate Announces 2024 Shareholder Meeting

Xinyuan Real Estate Co (XIN) has released an update.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders on December 19, 2024, in Beijing. Key agenda items include ratifying the appointment of Assentsure PAC as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. Shareholders of record as of November 22, 2024, are encouraged to attend and vote on the proposals presented at the meeting.

