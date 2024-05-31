News & Insights

Xinyi Energy Announces New Committee Appointments

May 31, 2024 — 06:43 am EDT

Xinyi Energy Holdings Limited (HK:3868) has released an update.

Xinyi Energy Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. LEE Shing Put and Mr. LEE Yau Ching as members of its Acquisition Committee, effective from May 31, 2024, with Mr. TUNG Fong Ngai continuing as the Chairman of the committee. The Board welcomes the new appointees and looks forward to their contributions. The announcement details were also shared on the company’s and the Stock Exchange’s websites.

