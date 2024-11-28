News & Insights

Xinyang Maojian Group Delays Share Placement Completion

November 28, 2024 — 05:08 am EST

Xinyang Maojian Group (HK:0362) has released an update.

Xinyang Maojian Group has announced a delay in the completion of its new share placement, originally scheduled to conclude following the fulfillment of conditions by the Long Stop Date. The extension, now set for on or before December 31, 2024, is needed to give the Placing Agent more time to secure subscribers for the shares. Investors and market watchers will be keenly awaiting further updates on this development.

