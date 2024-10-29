News & Insights

Xinte Energy Reports Nine-Month Financial Results

October 29, 2024 — 10:40 am EDT

Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1799) has released an update.

Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. has reported a net loss of RMB1,404.62 million for the first nine months of 2024, despite achieving significant operating revenues of RMB16,461.50 million. The company’s total assets stood at RMB87,895.54 million as of September 2024, highlighting the scale of its operations. Investors are advised to exercise caution as these results are unaudited.

