Xinjiang Xinxin Renews Key Agreements with Shareholders

Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co (HK:3833) has released an update.

Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co. has announced the renewal of its Comprehensive Services and Mutual Supply Agreements, which are critical for its ongoing operations. These agreements involve key stakeholders such as Xinjiang Non-ferrous, the company’s controlling shareholder, and will impact services and product supply until 2027. Shareholders will vote on the agreements in an upcoming extraordinary general meeting.

