Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Plans Key Meeting and Changes

November 05, 2024 — 04:38 am EST

Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co (HK:3833) has released an update.

Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co. has scheduled an extraordinary general meeting on December 20, 2024, to discuss key resolutions including the renewal of a major supply agreement and amendments to its corporate governance rules. Investors will be keen to note the proposed re-designation of Mr. Qi Xinhui from an executive to a non-executive director, alongside approvals of new annual caps for various services. These developments could influence the company’s strategic direction and operational dynamics.

