Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Plans Key Meeting and Changes

Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co. has scheduled an extraordinary general meeting on December 20, 2024, to discuss key resolutions including the renewal of a major supply agreement and amendments to its corporate governance rules. Investors will be keen to note the proposed re-designation of Mr. Qi Xinhui from an executive to a non-executive director, alongside approvals of new annual caps for various services. These developments could influence the company’s strategic direction and operational dynamics.

