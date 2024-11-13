News & Insights

Stocks

Xinjiang La Chapelle to Delist H Shares in 2024

November 13, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6116) has released an update.

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. will see its H shares delisted from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on November 14, 2024, leading to the resignation of company secretary and authorized representative Ms. Wong Wai Ling. The company advises shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution when dealing with its securities.

For further insights into HK:6116 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.