Xinjiang La Chapelle to Delist H Shares in 2024

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6116) has released an update.

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. will see its H shares delisted from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on November 14, 2024, leading to the resignation of company secretary and authorized representative Ms. Wong Wai Ling. The company advises shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution when dealing with its securities.

For further insights into HK:6116 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.