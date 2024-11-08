Ximen Mining Updates Shareholding Disclosures

Ximen Mining (TSE:XIM) has released an update.

Ximen Mining Corp. has issued a press release to clarify discrepancies in the reported shareholdings of its President and CEO, Christopher Anderson. The corrected figures reveal that Anderson held more shares than previously disclosed in three separate Management Information Circulars. This update comes after a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

