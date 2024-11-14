Ximei Resources Embraces Strategic Investment in Subsidiary

Ximei Resources Holding Ltd. (HK:9936) has released an update.

Ximei Resources Holding Ltd. has announced a capital injection deal with Jinshi Manufacturing LP, who will invest RMB60 million in Ximei Guangdong, acquiring a 4.41% stake. This investment will increase Ximei Guangdong’s registered capital and slightly dilute Ximei’s equity interest from 100% to 95.59%. The transaction, considered a deemed disposal under listing rules, highlights strategic investor engagement in Ximei’s operations.

