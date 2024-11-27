News & Insights

Xiaomi looks to reduce reliance on Qualcomm with own chip, Bloomberg reports

November 27, 2024 — 05:50 am EST

Xiaomi (XIACF) has begun preparations for a self-designed chip for its smartphones in a move to reduce its reliance on Qualcomm (QCOM) and MediaTek, with mass production set to begin in 2025, Bloomberg’s Debby Wu and Yuan Gao report, citing people familiar with the matter.

