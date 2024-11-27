Xiaomi looks to reduce reliance on Qualcomm with own chip, Bloomberg reports

Xiaomi (XIACF) has begun preparations for a self-designed chip for its smartphones in a move to reduce its reliance on Qualcomm (QCOM) and MediaTek, with mass production set to begin in 2025, Bloomberg’s Debby Wu and Yuan Gao report, citing people familiar with the matter.
