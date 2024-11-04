News & Insights

Stocks
AAPL

Xiao-I provides update on patent infringement lawsuit against Apple

November 04, 2024 — 05:35 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Xiao-I Corporation (AIXI) provided an update on its VIE’s ongoing patent infringement lawsuit against Apple Computer Trading, Apple (AAPL) and Apple Computer Trading. The Lawsuit, which involves claims that Apple infringed on VIE’s intellectual property related to artificial intelligence technology, reached a new phase in the legal proceedings. On November 1 the Shanghai High People’s Court convened the second session of hearings in the case, with legal representatives from both VIE and Apple present. This marks the latest development in the ongoing dispute. As previously disclosed, the trial phase of the Lawsuit was concluded on July 31 and the parties to the Lawsuit are currently awaiting the Court’s final ruling. While Xiao-I Corporation remains confident in the merits of its case, the outcome of the lawsuit against Apple is inherently uncertain, and there is no guarantee that the Company will be awarded any financial compensation. Investors are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and review all relevant information before making investment decisions.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AIXI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
AIXI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.