Xiao-I provides update on patent infringement lawsuit against Apple

Xiao-I Corporation (AIXI) provided an update on its VIE’s ongoing patent infringement lawsuit against Apple Computer Trading, Apple (AAPL) and Apple Computer Trading. The Lawsuit, which involves claims that Apple infringed on VIE’s intellectual property related to artificial intelligence technology, reached a new phase in the legal proceedings. On November 1 the Shanghai High People’s Court convened the second session of hearings in the case, with legal representatives from both VIE and Apple present. This marks the latest development in the ongoing dispute. As previously disclosed, the trial phase of the Lawsuit was concluded on July 31 and the parties to the Lawsuit are currently awaiting the Court’s final ruling. While Xiao-I Corporation remains confident in the merits of its case, the outcome of the lawsuit against Apple is inherently uncertain, and there is no guarantee that the Company will be awarded any financial compensation. Investors are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and review all relevant information before making investment decisions.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AIXI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.