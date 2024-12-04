Xiamen Yan Palace Announces H Share Grant

Xiamen Yan Palace Bird’s Nest Industry Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1497) has released an update.

Xiamen Yan Palace Bird’s Nest Industry Co., Ltd. has announced the grant of Trust Units under its H Share Incentive Scheme, representing 1.41% of its issued share capital. A total of 6,557,500 underlying H Shares have been allocated to 73 eligible participants, including key management personnel and outstanding employees, with no dilution effect on existing shareholders. The shares, priced at HK$4.85 each, will vest over three years starting in July 2026, contingent on meeting certain revenue and profit conditions.

