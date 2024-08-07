Xerox Holdings (XRX) Stock Loses 9% Since Q2 Earnings Miss

Xerox Holdings Corporation’s XRX stock has declined 8.7% since the company’s second-quarter 2024 results. This downward trajectory can be attributed to dismal quarterly performance and weak guidance.

Second quarter adjusted EPS of 29 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 37% and declined 34% year over year. Total revenues of $1.58 billion missed the consensus mark by 3.1% and decreased 10% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues declined 9.6% on a constant-currency (CC) basis.

Xerox lowered its 2024 revenue guidance from a decline of 3% to 5% to a decline of 5% to 6% at constant currency. Adjusted operating margin expectation has been lowered from at least 7.5% to at least 6.5%. The company now expects free cash flow to be at least $550 million compared with the previous anticipation of at least $600 million.

Xerox Holdings Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Xerox Holdings Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Xerox Holdings Corporation Quote

Q2 Revenue Details

Post-sale revenues came in at $1.22 billion, down 8.4% year over year on a reported basis and 7.9% on a constant currency (cc) basis, lagging our estimate of $1.24 billion. Equipment sales declined 15.2% year over year on a reported basis and 14.9% at cc to $356 million, lagging our estimate of $391.7 million.

Print and Other segment’s revenues totaled $1.51 billion, down 9.9% year over year, lagging our estimate of $1.55 billion. Xerox Financial Services revenues totaled $89 million, down 11.9% year over year, and lagged our estimate of $99.9 million.

Sales revenues totaled $611 million, down 12.2% year over year on a reported basis and 12% at cc. Services, maintenance and rental revenues totaled $929 million, down 7.9% year over year on a reported basis and 7.3% at cc. Financing revenues of $38 million decreased 22.4% year over year on a reported basis and 20.2% at cc.

Operating Performance

Adjusted operating income came in at $85 million, down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted operating margin came in at 5.4%, down 70 basis points year over year.

Kay Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures

Xerox exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $485 billion compared with $685 million at the end of the prior quarter. The company’s operating cash flow and free cash flow were $123 million and $115 million, respectively, in the quarter.

XRX currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

Omnicom OMC reported impressive second-quarter 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

OMC’s earnings of $1.95 per share beat the consensus estimate by 3.7% and increased 7.7% year over year. Total revenues of $3.9 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.1% and increased 6.8% year over year.

Equifax EFX reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2024 results.

EFX’s adjusted earnings were $1.82 per share, beating the consensus estimate by 5.8% and increasing 6.4% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but increased 8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

ManpowerGroup MAN reported mixed second-quarter 2024 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.

Quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.3 per share surpassed the consensus mark by 2.4% but declined 17.7% year over year. Revenues of $4.5 billion lagged the consensus mark by a slight margin and dipped 6.9% year over year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.