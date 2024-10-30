News & Insights

Xenia Hotellerie Reports Robust Growth in Q3 2024

October 30, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Xenia Hotellerie Solution S.P.A. Societa’ Benefit (IT:XHS) has released an update.

Xenia Hotellerie Solution S.P.A. reported a 15.3% increase in revenues for Q3 2024, reaching 15.1 million Euros, driven by strong performance across its business lines. The company expanded its hotel operations and recorded growth in its Accommodation and GDS Distribution segments. Despite a slight dip in EBITDA, Xenia remains on a growth trajectory, reinforcing its development path in the hospitality sector.

