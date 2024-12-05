Xenetic enters clinical trial services agreement with PeriNess

Xenetic (XBIO) Biosciences has entered into a Clinical Trial Services Agreement with PeriNess to advance the company’s development program for its systemic DNase I candidate in combination with chemotherapy and immunotherapy platforms for the treatment of pancreatic carcinoma, colorectal cancer and other locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors toward exploratory clinical studies. Under the terms of the Agreement, PeriNess will lead in the regulatory approval, operational execution and management of potential exploratory, investigator initiated studies of recombinant DNase as an adjunctive treatment in patients with pancreatic carcinoma and other locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors receiving chemotherapy and immunotherapy in Israeli medical centers.
