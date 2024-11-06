Xencor reports Q3 EPS (71c), consensus (98c)

Reports Q3 revenue $10.7M, consensus $13.29M. The company said, “In September, we provided updates across our clinical pipeline of XmAb(R) bispecific T-cell engagers in oncology and introduced our new autoimmune programs, including the B-cell depleting bispecific antibodies plamotamab and XmAb657, and XmAb942, our high potency anti-TL1A antibody with extended half-life in development for patients with inflammatory bowel disease. This week, we announced that XmAb942 advanced into a Phase 1 dose-escalation study in healthy volunteers. We have been rebalancing our broad portfolio to focus on programs that leverage our protein engineering strengths and reduce exposure to biological uncertainties to increase our overall opportunities for clinical success. We also remain highly encouraged by our partner Amgen’s progress with developing xaluritamig, a STEAP1 x CD3 XmAb T-cell engager for patients with prostate cancer, which Amgen announced is starting a Phase 3 study later this year.” Reports cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities totaled $754.3M as of September 30.

