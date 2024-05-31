XD Inc. Announces Upcoming 2024 AGM

News & Insights

XD, Inc. (HK:2400) has released an update.

XD Inc. is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 25, where they will review the audited financial statements, re-elect directors, and re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as their auditor. Shareholders will also consider resolutions that could affect the company’s share capital, including the potential issuance of new shares up to 20% of the pre-issue total. The AGM will take place at the company’s physical location in Shanghai.

