News & Insights

Stocks

XChange TEC.INC Regains Nasdaq Compliance

November 29, 2024 — 09:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

XChange TECINC (XHG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

XChange TEC.INC has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements, ensuring its American Depositary Shares will continue to be traded on the exchange. This comes after a previous notice of non-compliance concerning the minimum bid price rule. The company operates in the insurance agency and technology sector in China, providing a wide array of services and products.

For further insights into XHG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XHG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.