XChange TEC.INC Regains Nasdaq Compliance

XChange TECINC (XHG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

XChange TEC.INC has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements, ensuring its American Depositary Shares will continue to be traded on the exchange. This comes after a previous notice of non-compliance concerning the minimum bid price rule. The company operates in the insurance agency and technology sector in China, providing a wide array of services and products.

For further insights into XHG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.