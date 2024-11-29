XChange TEC.INC Regains Nasdaq Compliance

XChange TECINC (XHG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
XChange TEC.INC has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements, ensuring its American Depositary Shares will continue to be traded on the exchange. This comes after a previous notice of non-compliance concerning the minimum bid price rule. The company operates in the insurance agency and technology sector in China, providing a wide array of services and products.
For further insights into XHG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.