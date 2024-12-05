Xcel Fortifies Infrastructure Using AI Technology to Detect Wildfire

Xcel Energy XEL has partnered with Pano AI to install more than 50 camera stations in nearly a dozen counties for early detection and mitigation of wildfire. First responders and firefighters will have real-time access to this data, shortening the response time.



Texas Panhandle region is known for wildfires, which cause extensive damage to structures and agricultural products. Early detection and a quick response reduce the impact and damage caused by wildfires.



Xcel Energy is currently identifying strategic locations for the initial camera stations in areas with the highest fire risk. This will be completed in 2025. The company, through this five-year program, aims to fortify the grid, provide vital information to the first responders and reduce the impact of wildfires.



XEL plans to install more cameras in Texas and expand the program into its New Mexico service territory in the future. As camera stations are added and their reach overlaps, their accuracy will improve, helping firefighters respond faster.



The company has already proposed a $1.9 billion Colorado Wildfire Mitigation plan to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, which includes $1.6 billion of capital investment and $250 million of operation and maintenance expenses during 2025-2027. The plan is aimed at increasing situational awareness, enhancing powerline safety settings to increase the resilience of the system and providing efficient services to customers.

XEL’s Long-Term Capital Investment

Xcel Energy continues to invest substantially in its utility assets to provide reliable services to the company’s customers and effectively meet rising electricity demand. It aims to spend $45 billion during the 2025-2029 period. These investments are aimed at strengthening and expanding its transmission, distribution, electric generation and renewable projects.



The investment plan includes nearly $28.4 billion for strengthening its electric distribution and transmission operations during 2025-2029. Nearly $5 billion will be invested in renewables during the said time frame.

Reduction in Interest Rate to Benefit Utilities

The U.S. Federal Reserve has finally lowered the benchmark rate with two rate cuts lowering the existing rates by 75 basis points and bringing down rates to a range of 4.50-4.75%. There is a possibility of another rate cut of 25 basis points in December. Capital-intensive domestic-focused utilities like Xcel Energy will benefit from the Fed’s decision to reduce interest rates. This drop in interest rates is a big positive for utility operators planning large investments in infrastructure upgrades.



Other utilities like NextEra Energy NEE, The Southern Company SO and Exelon Corporation EXC among others have well-chalked out long-term capital investment plans to strengthen infrastructure.



NextEra has plans to invest more than $59.1 billion in the 2024-2028 period. The Southern Company has plans to deploy more than $48 billion in different projects from 2024 to 2028 and Exelon has plans to invest $34.5 billion in different projects in the 2024-2027 period. The ongoing drop in interest rates will reduce the capital servicing expenses of these companies.



The long-term earnings (three to five years) growth of NextEra Energy, Southern Company and Exelon are pegged at 8.12%, 6.8% and 5.71%, respectively.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings per share of NextEra Energy, Southern Company and Exelon have moved up 0.3%, 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively, in the past 60 days.

XEL Stock’s Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of the company have risen 30.6% compared with the industry’s 9.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

XEL’s Zacks Rank

Xcel Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



