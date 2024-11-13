Xbox boss tells Bloomberg Xbox handheld device is years away

In an interview with Bloomberg’s Dina Bass, Microsoft (MSFT) Gaming head Phil Spencer conffirmed that the company does have plans to release an Xbox handheld device, though he noted that such a platform is years away from release. Spencer told Bloomberg that the “expectation is that we would do something,” and that the Xbox maker is currently working on prototypes and considering what it might do. The Xbox boss also said in the interview that the company may still be eyeing acquisition opportunities, with “geographic diversity,” including in Asia, potentially being worthwhile, the report notes.

