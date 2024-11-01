News & Insights

XAU Resources Grants 865,000 Stock Options

November 01, 2024 — 08:38 am EDT

XAU Resources, Inc. (TSE:GIG) has released an update.

XAU Resources Inc. has granted 865,000 stock options to its directors, officers, and consultants as part of its stock option plan. The options, which vest immediately, allow purchase of shares at $0.06 each until 2029. The transaction is considered a related party transaction but is exempt from certain regulatory requirements.

