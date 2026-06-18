Xanadu Quantum vs. IonQ: The Better Quantum Computing Stock Buy for 2026

Key Points

Xanadu is a newcomer to Wall Street, while IonQ has been public since 2021.

Xanadu uses light particles, called photons, to power its quantum computers.

IonQ focuses on ions as the vehicle to deliver quantum devices with high accuracy.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

Artificial intelligence stocks have been hot, and the next big investment opportunity could be in quantum computing. A number of pure-play quantum companies have gone public in the past few years, capitalizing on investor interest in the technology.

One of the newest in this space is Xanadu Quantum Technologies (NASDAQ: XNDU). Its initial public offering (IPO) occurred on March 27. By comparison, IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is a relative veteran, having gone public in 2021.

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Is Xanadu or IonQ the better investment for investors seeking exposure to this up-and-coming industry? Here's a deeper look at both to arrive at an answer.

A look at Xanadu

Xanadu claims to be the first pure-play photonic quantum computing company to go public. The use of photons in its technology differentiates it from IonQ, which employs ions.

Xanadu CEO Dr. Christian Weedbrook said he founded the company with "a conviction that photonics was the right path to a scalable quantum computer." His claim has merit, though photons and ions offer distinct advantages and downsides.

Photons are light particles with properties that make them a compelling choice to power quantum computers. They are well-suited for quantum cryptography because their random quantum states make every photon inherently secure.

Moreover, photons can transmit quantum data over long distances, rendering them suitable for quantum networking. Computer networks are essential for artificial intelligence, since networked devices unlock greater computational ability. In fact, IonQ added photonics to its solutions for these reasons.

Xanadu is on a roll. It partnered with AI semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices and quadrupled revenue growth in the first quarter, reaching $2.8 million compared to $0.7 million in the previous year.

The case for IonQ

IonQ is focused on building an expansive quantum computing business. It boasts a vast array of quantum-related solutions from computer processors to cybersecurity, including quantum networks extending into outer space. It was one of the first in the world to deploy a citywide quantum computer network, implemented in Geneva last year.

It chose ions to drive its machines because they can deliver high fidelity, a measure of the accuracy and reliability of quantum calculations. One challenge for companies in this industry is that quantum particles are inherently unstable, causing calculation errors. A quantum computer that can't produce accurate results is worthless, so IonQ pursued ions to overcome this hurdle. It set a world record for fidelity last year.

IonQ's technological advances enabled it to achieve robust revenue growth as customers adopted its technology. The company reported first-quarter sales of $64.7 million, representing an outstanding 755% year-over-year increase. Its strong start to 2026 led IonQ to raise its full-year outlook to $260 million to $270 million in revenue, an impressive jump from $130 million in 2025.

Picking between Xanadu and IonQ

Although both companies are growing sales, this has come with rising costs. Xanadu reported a Q1 operating loss of $23.3 million, up from $12.8 million in the previous year. IonQ's Q1 loss from operations was more severe, totaling $271.5 million compared to a loss of $75.7 million in 2025. The company acquired multiple businesses in the past year, and this caused expenses to balloon.

Both have amassed a substantial cash hoard to fund operations as they ramp up sales. At the end of Q1, Xanadu held cash and equivalents of $272.5 million, while IonQ had cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $3.1 billion.

Quantum computing is still in its early days, making it anyone's game to win. At this stage, Xanadu, IonQ, or both could gain significant market share. For deciding between these two, however, I believe IonQ has the greater opportunity to be a winner over the long run, making it the better stock to buy.

IonQ's sales are far higher than Xanadu's, indicating its technology has gained more traction in the market. Its cash funds are significantly larger as well, and could last quite some time if the company can reduce costs. It has assembled an impressive technology stack that positions it for ongoing revenue growth.

From a valuation perspective, neither is a cheap stock. That said, Xanadu's price-to-sales ratio is over 700 compared to IonQ's 98, making the latter look like a bargain. Considering these myriad factors, IonQ looks like the more appealing quantum computing investment.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and IonQ. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.