Xanadu Mines Highlights Mongolian Copper-Gold Projects

Xanadu Mines Ltd (AU:XAM) has released an update.
Xanadu Mines Ltd, an exploration company listed on ASX and TSX, has showcased its promising copper-gold projects at the Mines and Money London Conference, emphasizing its flagship Kharmagtai project in Mongolia. The company is strategically positioned to offer investors exposure to significant copper-gold discoveries and low-cost inventory growth. Xanadu remains a notable player among junior explorers with a globally significant deposit.
