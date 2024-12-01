Xanadu Mines Highlights Mongolian Copper-Gold Projects

Xanadu Mines Ltd (AU:XAM) has released an update.

Xanadu Mines Ltd, an exploration company listed on ASX and TSX, has showcased its promising copper-gold projects at the Mines and Money London Conference, emphasizing its flagship Kharmagtai project in Mongolia. The company is strategically positioned to offer investors exposure to significant copper-gold discoveries and low-cost inventory growth. Xanadu remains a notable player among junior explorers with a globally significant deposit.

