Xali Gold Secures Partnership for El Oro Project

October 24, 2024 — 04:41 pm EDT

Xali Gold Corp. (TSE:XGC) has released an update.

Xali Gold Corp. has announced that Kappes, Cassiday and Associates (KCA) is committed to their El Oro Tailings Project in Mexico, with a recent payment of $100,000. The project aims to process gold and silver from the tailings, promising significant future royalties for Xali Gold and the local municipality. This development aligns with Xali Gold’s strategy of raising funds through partnerships without diluting shareholder value.

