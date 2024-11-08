News & Insights

X3 Holdings Approves Key Resolutions at AGM

November 08, 2024 — 05:19 pm EST

X3 Holdings (XTKG) has released an update.

X3 Holdings has announced that all resolutions from its recent annual general meeting have been approved, including a Share Consolidation aimed at meeting Nasdaq’s minimum price per share requirements. This move is designed to ensure compliance while maintaining shareholders’ ownership percentages and rights. The adjustments will be seamless for those holding shares electronically.

